TNT & TBS Head Exits Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Restructuring

The head of TNT and TBS among other networks has left Warner Bros. Discovery in the latest round of restructuring-related cuts. Deadline reports that Nancy Daniels, who oversaw the Turner networks and several Discovery channels, is one of two executives who have exited the company today alongside HGTV and Food Network head Jane Latman.

According to the report, the exits are part of the latest restructure at WBD, where David Zaslav has been making major changes since the merger. Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S. Networks Group Kathleen Finch said in an internal memo that the changes were done as WBD “needs to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model”.

Daniels oversaw the three big Turner networks in TNT, TBS, and TruTV along with Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel. Of course, this is noteworthy for wrestling fans as TNT and TBS are the broadcast homes for AEW. There is no word on how or even if this will impact AEW. Jason Sarlanis, who oversees true-crime programming for ID and now HLN, is taking over content oversight for the Turner networks.