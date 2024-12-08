Tommy Dreamer Says AEW Full Gear ‘Removed The Stink’ From The Company

Tommy Dreamer is happy with how AEW Full Gear improved the company’s momentum, saying it removed the ‘stink’ of some of the promotion’s negative buzz. AEW has earned criticism from some corners for its weekly storytelling over the last couple years as well as some backstage incidents, most famously CM Punk’s exit from the company. Full Gear has largely been received as a major success and Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the positive reception for Full Gear: “Full Gear removed that stink. If I see steps for progression, I’m okay with it. If it’s a total like: Wow they just let me down again? I’m like ‘What the hell just happened?’ Because that’s what used to happen in TNA.”

On the show’s success: “How do you say Full Gear wasn’t successful?… Here’s what I’m trying to get to: if you can see the definitive ‘What happened in AEW?’ CM Punk stuff, that’s where it all started to crumble.