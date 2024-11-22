Tommy Dreamer Excited About the Future of Kyle Fletcher, Compares Him to Randy Orton

In an interview with Busted Open After Dark (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer spoke about the future of AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher and noted that he reminds him of a young Randy Orton. Fletcher is set to face Will Ospreay at Full Gear tomorrow night.

He said: “What you have is one person in particular stood out to me, and he reminded me of someone when he first came up on the WWE roster. Each and every week, I’m getting more invested in this person, and also seeing the future of AEW. That’s Kyle Fletcher, and the person he reminded me of was a young Randy Orton. That is high praise because you look at the body of the work that Randy Orton did. Randy Orton also had to learn from his mistakes early on to become Randy Orton, and we are in those early stages of Kyle Fletcher. This kid has it all. He really and truly does. He is a star that is shining amongst eight men and I’m noticing him.“