Tommy Dreamer On Gunther & Randy Orton’s Feud Heading Into WWE Bash in Berlin

Tommy Dreamer recently shared his thoughts on the state of Gunther & Randy Orton’s feud as they head into WWE Bash In Berlin. Orton will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday’s PPV, and Dreamer spoke about the build for the match and more on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Orton’s feud with Gunther and their segment on Raw: “Randy is very personable, he’s basically going to tell you what he’s going to do, and here comes good ol’ Gunther. Now we’re seeing a whole other level of Gunther. When I talk about the babyfaces… that the fans are reacting to, it’s awesome, but with that, you need the heaters and that heater is Gunther. He’s your champion.”

On the challenge of making Gunther a heel at Bash in Berlin: “Randy Orton is going in to, I love that they said it on commentary, it’s going to be a hostile place for Randy because Gunther, it’s his hometown. Gunther… I will take my hat off to you and give it to you, if you sir, go in your hometown and be a heel.”