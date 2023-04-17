Tommy Dreamer Says the Locker Room Was a Big Part of Impact’s Rebuild

Tommy Dreamer has been with Impact on and off since 2010, and he recently talked about how the locker room is a big factor in the company’s renaissance. Dreamer recently spoke with Dominic D’Angelo on AdFreeShows and discussed the company’s success over the past few years since Scott D’Amore took over, noting that how the locker room handled the switch was part of what helped them succeed.

“The locker room,” Dreamer said when asked about what stands out in Impact now (per Wrestling Inc). “When Scott D’Amore took over, there was a lot of doubt. There was a lot of doubt from the internet that, ‘Hey, is this company going away?’ We heard so much of, ‘Is TNA finally going to go away?’ Here comes Scott D’Amore [and] the biggest thing is everyone’s going to get paid.”

He continued, “Then it was deciphering who wants to be here and who does not. Who’s looking at this as a stepping stone to go somewhere else? Cool, we get it. It’s a wrestling company pretty much run by wrestlers or former wrestlers.”

Dreamer also noted that it’s useful having former wrestlers lead production meetings, noting that they’re all wrestling fans and that “if the boys are going to pop, the fans are going to pop.”

Dreamer led his team of Killer Kelly, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian, and Bhupinder Gujjar to victory in a Hardcore War against Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich, and Kenny King at last night’s Impact Rebellion PPV. He announced after the show that he’s taking some time away to handle some family matters.