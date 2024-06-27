Tommy Dreamer Thinks Dijak Leaving WWE Will be Great for Him

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, TNA’s Tommy Dreamer discussed Dijak, who announced earlier today that he’s leaving WWE. His contract expires tomorrow, when he will become a free agent. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Dijak: “[I’ve] spoken with him [and] I would say this is a great thing for him. He’s talented, man. He’s big. He can move. I don’t know why they didn’t do stuff with him. NXT was great for him.”

On where Dijak will land next: “He was a guy who busted his ass on the indies, busted his ass in Ring of Honor. He’s one of those NXT people that has a buzz. He doesn’t need to be developed. He has a path, he has this great look. … I think he’ll do really, really good out there on the indies and he’ll land — if not with a TNA, then he’ll land with an AEW.”

Dijak was drafted to the Raw roster earlier in April. However, he never ended up appearing on the show. His last match was a losing effort to Xavier Woods on WWE Speed. With tomorrow being the final date of his WWE contract, he’s also now accepting new bookings.