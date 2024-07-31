– During Busted Open Radio After Dark, Tommy Dreamer critiqued the opening WWE Raw segment from earlier this week, which featured CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. According to Dreamer, the match segment hyping up Punk and McIntyre’s bout at SummerSlam played things too safe. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the opening Raw segment playing it safe this week: “A lot of the main players [in the opening segment] … the go-home show, I was talking earlier before, it’s either being [like] you’re gonna play safe because you don’t want to risk injury or giving too much before the go-home show because we have a massive pay-per-view coming up, stadium full of people. Or are you gonna push the envelope? I think some people put the pedal to the metal and other people kinda played it a little bit safe.”

On the crowd’s reaction to the WWE Raw segment: “In my opinion, this match and this segment, that went almost 17 minutes, I wish the crowd was a little bit more into it.”

On Rollins’ role as the special guest referee: “I really do feel that it [Rollins as referee] adds intrigue for this match because you know someone’s gone piss each other off. Another great tidbit that Drew McIntyre added — and I loved it — he said he is going to be paid a lot of money to kick CM Punk’s arse because it’s at a stadium show.”

CM Punk returns to the ring on Saturday, August 3 against Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins will serve as the special guest referee for the match at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The premium live event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.