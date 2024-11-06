Tommy Dreamer Wishes WWE Had Waited Longer To Reunite The Usos

Tommy Dreamer says he would have liked to see WWE wait a bit to reunite The Usos as part of The Bloodline storyline. The brothers reunited on WWE Smackdown last month and Roman Reigns joined in the next week in the leadup to their match with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga at WWE Crown Jewel. Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Bosted Open Radio After Dark while talking about The Usos’ segment with Samy Zayn on Raw. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Raw segment: “[Sami Zayn] gets interrupted by Jey and everyone is yeeting. The crowd is so into it and he just says, ‘Hey, man, listen, as a friend, did you do it on purpose? Did you kick Roman [Reigns] on purpose [at WWE Crown Jewel]?’ And then here comes Jimmy. This was an interesting dynamic that they’ve done this.”

On what he would have liked to see differently: “I personally feel that they united The Usos too soon. I wish I would have seen this drawn out more, but we’re here. And it’s not my job to say, ‘Well, my idea is better.’ I just personally would have liked to see it because I felt there was more drama to it. But we’re here and that’s probably because of Crown Jewel why we’re going to be here.”