Toni Storm, Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa On Making Up At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
Mariah May got Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa to set their differences aside after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and the three commented on the matter in a post-show video. As noted, Storm retained the AEW Women’s World Championship against Shirakawa on last night’s PPV, after which the two hugged and then were coerced into a three-way kiss with May. A STARDOM digital exclusive caught up with the three backstage and asked them about their dynamic now, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful:
Storm on Shirakawa: “Well, darling, when I first met Mariah’s friend Mina, I was not impressed. In fact, I was quite pissed. But now, after touching boobs and pushing lips, I can honestly say that I think this is the start of a very beautiful relationship. What do you think?”
Shirakawa on Storm: “At first, I didn’t like her, but now, I love Toni Storm.”
May on both of them: “I can take them both.”
Electricity in the air backstage at #ForbiddenDoor!
After a jaw-dropping @AEW Women’s World title match, Mariah May pulled off the impossible by bringing together Mina Shirakawa and the victorious champ Toni Storm in a moment that will go down in history… with a KISS! 💋💥 pic.twitter.com/OH2sDy4ji6
