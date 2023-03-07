wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kamille vs. Ruthie Jay, Trevor Murdoch in Action
March 7, 2023 | Posted by
– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode debuting tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube Channel. Tonight’s show features Kamille against Ruthie Jay in a non-title match. Also, EC3 faces Dontae Smiley. Here’s the full lineup:
* Kamille vs. Ruthie Jay (Non-Title Match)
* EC3 vs. Dontae Smiley
* Trevor Murdoch in action
* Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp with Father James Mitchell
Tonight on @nwa POWERRR pic.twitter.com/3zg9VbY6xU
— Hiban (@hee_bawn) March 7, 2023
