– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode debuting tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube Channel. Tonight’s show features Kamille against Ruthie Jay in a non-title match. Also, EC3 faces Dontae Smiley. Here’s the full lineup:

* Kamille vs. Ruthie Jay (Non-Title Match)

* EC3 vs. Dontae Smiley

* Trevor Murdoch in action

* Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp with Father James Mitchell