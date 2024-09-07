Tony Khan Claims AEW All Out Is Close To A Sold Out Crowd of 9,000

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan claimed that tonight’s AEW All Out PPV in Chicago is close to selling out the NOW Arena. According to Khan, they are closing in on 9,000 fans.

He wrote: “TONIGHT, we’re right now approaching a sellout crowd of 9,000 incredible Chicago wrestling fans for this evening’s #AEWAllOut ppv, which starts very soon! Thank you all watching @AEW All Out tonight!”

As of four hours ago, WrestleTix reported that the show had 8,305 tickets distributed, with 277 remaining.

