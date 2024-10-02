– Tonight marks the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite. The show first debuted on TNT five years ago in 2019. In celebration of the anniversary, company president CEO Tony Khan announced that TBS has granted AEW its biggest overrun ever for tonight’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast.

According to Khan, tonight’s Dynamite could have an overrun of up to half an hour or more. Tony Khan wrote on the AEW Dynamite fifth anniversary event, “TONIGHT, to celebrate 5 years of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, TBS has given us our biggest overrun ever for tonight’s action, could be a half hour or more! TONIGHT, 8pm ET/7pm CT That’s not the only announcement today. I can’t wait to celebrate with all of you on TBS tonight!

Additionally, All Elite Wrestling also announced a huge new multimedia deal with Warner Bros. Discovery today. The multi-year agreement will keep Dynamite and Collision on TBS and TNT. It will also bring AEW programming to WBD’s Max service, with programming and live pay-per-view events coming to the streamer later next year.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary is being held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.