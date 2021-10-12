Tony Khan Announces Live ‘Buy-In’ Special for This Friday’s AEW Rampage With Danielson vs. Fish

– AEW President Tony Khan appeared on WFAN Sports Radio’s Moose and Maggie show today to discuss AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the show, Khan announced that AEW will present a live “Buy-In” show for this week’s AEW Rampage. It will air on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 9:00 pm ET before Rampage airs on TNT at 10:00 pm.

Bryan Danielson will be in singles action for the Buy-In against newly signed wrestler Bobby Fish, who signed with AEW last week. As noted, this week’s episode of Rampage will be airing head-to-head with WWE SmackDown on FS1, which will be a special two-and-a-half-hour broadcast, with the final half hour airing at 10:00 pm ET against Rampage.

Previously, Tony Khan tweeted his confidence in AEW going head-to-head with SmackDown this Friday. He stated, “I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!” Here’s the lineup for the October 15 edition of Rampage:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish (Buy-In Special)

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager vs. Men of The Year & Junior Dos Santos with Jorge Masvidal and Dan Lambert