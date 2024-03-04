In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan hyped Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta and said he has big plans for the show. Khan also promised big things for AEW Big Business and beyond.

He wrote: “Thank you all who watched #AEWRevolution, the best AEW ppv ever! Going into the inaugural #AEWDynasty ppv 4/21, 2024 @AEW is red hot now, with Big Business in Boston next Wednesday Just 2 days from now, I have huge plans for Atlanta. Be there Wednesday and/or Thursday this week.”