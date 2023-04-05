Tony Khan Continues To Hype AEW ‘Milestone’ Announcement, Talks Possibility of Multi-Day Event

As noted earlier today, AEW CEO Tony Khan has been hyping his ‘very important announcement’ for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. He called it one of the most important in company history. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he said that it was a ‘huge milestone’ in AEW history. Here are highlights:

On his huge announcement tonight: “This is something I’ve dreamed of for years. It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.”

On a possible multi-day event: “We could do one event spanning a weekend and we could also do multiple events across a week. It’s something we’re considering, especially as we keep entering so many new debut markets. We’re looking forward to expanding and holding more huge events.”

On AEW’s relationship with NJPW and AAA: “I think New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AAA trust me and know we’re going to do right by their talent. That trust and honesty has allowed us to build relationships with different companies, and that’s why they send their top stars, champions and legends to AEW and Ring of Honor. Including international stars is very important to us, and we just featured that on Dynamite when Kenny Omega wrestled Vikingo in a critically acclaimed match. Wrestling promoters feel comfortable sending their wrestlers to AEW, and those international relationships have helped AEW grow.”