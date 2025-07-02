Tony Khan Explains How Fans Hugely Influence the AEW Product

– Speaking to TMZ Sports, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed how fans influence AEW’s product. Below are some highlights from TMZ and Fightful:

Tony Khan on how fans influence the AEW product: “The fans are a huge, major influence on me personally and on AEW. I really believe in listening to fans, and the fans have been so positive about AEW in 2025. I think it’s the most positive it’s been in four years, maybe ever. Right now we’re having great trends. We’ve been able to grow viewership quarter over quarter, multiple quarters in a row.”

On feeling good when fan feedback is positive: “When the fan feedback is really positive, it feels good. I want to keep that going. It feels like people really like what’s happening in AEW this year, the conversation has been really good and I like hearing what the fans have to say, positive or any kind of feedback — especially if it’s constructive or anything you can use to make AEW better, that’s good for us.”

Khan on Sting’s arrival in AEW being one of his favorite moments: “He’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. That’s one of my favorite moments. Also, when Sting and Darby Allin won the world tag team championships in Phoenix. Going into their final match as a team, and Sting’s final match as a pro wrestler. I think the greatest retirement send-off imaginable.”

AEW hits a huge milestone tonight on TBS. Tonight marks the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite. The show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on Max.