Tony Khan Says Jay White’s AEW Arrival Was Secured on Sunday

Tony Khan revealed some news on how Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together, noting that it happened after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White had his debut on Wednesday’s show, and Khan noted on Twitter that it was a debut he arranged after he messed up by referencing the Forbidden Door.

I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022