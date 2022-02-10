wrestling / News

Tony Khan Says Jay White’s AEW Arrival Was Secured on Sunday

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan revealed some news on how Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together, noting that it happened after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White had his debut on Wednesday’s show, and Khan noted on Twitter that it was a debut he arranged after he messed up by referencing the Forbidden Door.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Khan, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading