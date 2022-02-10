wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Jay White’s AEW Arrival Was Secured on Sunday
February 10, 2022 | Posted by
Tony Khan revealed some news on how Jay White’s arrival in AEW came together, noting that it happened after he made a mistake teasing the Forbidden Door. White had his debut on Wednesday’s show, and Khan noted on Twitter that it was a debut he arranged after he messed up by referencing the Forbidden Door.
I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- The Briscoes Tell Tony Khan To Make A Decision About A Match With FTR
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback