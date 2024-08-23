Tony Khan On MJF’s ‘New Iteration,’ Says He’s Shown His True Colors

Tony Khan recently weighed in on the current version of MJF’s character, saying that the AEW American Champion has shown his true colors. MJF turned heel shortly after his AEW return at Double or Nothing, and Khan weighed in on his new attitude on the media call for AEW All In.

“I think this new iteration of MJF is not my favorite person,” Khan said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He had some very not kind things to say about me on TV, but that’s okay. I think MJF is a great wrestler and a huge star and big box office attraction, and we’ve seen his true colors. I think that MJF was enjoying the adulation of the fans, and then when the fans maybe questioned him and his friendships fell apart for the first time, maybe we were getting a look at a different MJF last year.”

Khan continued, “I think he was not able to maintain that level of kindness and that level of humility and that kind of person that he was trying to be. He couldn’t sustain it. And this is what he is at the end of the day.”

MJF defends the American Championship against Will Ospreay at AEW All In.