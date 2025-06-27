Tony Khan Weighs In On Perception Of AEW, Signing Free Agents

Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on the free agent market and the perception that AEW is a place for WWE talent to go after being released. Khan spoke with the Battleground Podcast and during the conversation, he was asked about free agents speaking about the company as a new possible home after they exit WWE.

“There is a very good perception about AEW in 2025,” Khan said (per Fightful). “The company is doing great shows. This feels like the best year ever in AEW. This whole year has been a huge uptick for AEW on TV. When you factor in the additional fans watching on streaming on the simulcast, it’s just going fantastic for us.”

He continued, “There is a great perception about AEW. It’s a great time to work here. It’s also a lot of fun. It’s a fun place to work. It’s a great place to apply your trade as a wrestler and we’re looking for the very best. This is where the best wrestle. AEW has the best wrestlers in the world and we want to keep it that way. It’s a very high bar to reach this roster and we want to maintain the quality.”

WWE has made a number of roster cuts in 2025, with several talents saying they would be interested in coming to AEW including Elayna Black and Shotzi Blackheart.