AEW News: Tony Khan Pushed For Memphis Legends Tribute, Colt Cabana Expected Back, BJ Whitmer Supported Backstage

– AEW taped a segment before Dynamite last night paying tribute to legends of Memphis wrestling, which will air next week on AEW Dark. PWInsider reports that AEW President Tony Khan pushed for the segment to be included, as he’s a fan of the Memphis territory. He was very excited to have Lanny Poffo in the building because he was a huge fan of Randy Savage.

Bill Dundee was planned for the segment at one point. There are some who claim he was booked and then cancelled.

Tony Khan also made the call for Dave Brown to call a match, which was the first time he called a nationally broadcast wrestling match.

– It is believed that once Colt Cabana finishes his other commitments, he will be back in AEW.

– There has been a lot of support for BJ Whitmer backstage after he tweeted news that he was divorcing Kelly Klein.