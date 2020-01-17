wrestling / News
Tony Khan Reportedly More Involved in AEW Creative Over Last Few Weeks
January 17, 2020 | Posted by
– Tony Khan has apparently taken the reins a little more in regard to AEW’s creative over the last few weeks. According to the WON, Khan took on more control after the December 18th episode of Dynamite in Corpus Christi, Texas drew criticism for a few reasons. This was the episode with the much-criticized Dark Order main event attack on The Elite.
According to the site, some of the more long-term planning aspects of storylines are partially due to Khan’s getting more involved. It was reported last week that Tony Khan has been the “driving force” behind the creative for many of Dynamite’s main storylines including the Jon Moxley/Inner Circle angle.
