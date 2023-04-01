Tony Khan Says ROH Is Ahead Of Where He Anticipated At This Point

Tony Khan is very happy with where Ring of Honor is at this point, saying it’s exceeded his expectations heading into Supercard of Honor. Khan spoke with FITE for a new interview and during it, he noted that the company is ahead of where I anticipated being.”

“I was talking, actually, to Kenny Omega about this the other day and I was saying I feel more invigorated,” Khan added (per Wrestling Inc). . “I feel better than I have probably since we started, because I love doing Ring of Honor and AEW. It takes so much of the pressure off and people thought it would put more pressure on, but I love being able to do some of the things you can’t do with AEW. There’s no commercials, there’s no time restrictions and content restrictions, and I can really just go wild with it. It reminds me in a lot of ways of the ‘Dynamites’ I wrote in a notebook long before there was an AEW or before I had to deal with the reality of commercial breaks and showtime durations and segments and stuff like that.”

Khan noted during the Supercard of Honor media call that ROH HonorClub has hit the 15,000 subscriber mark, which is the highest in the service’s history.