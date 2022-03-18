Tony Khan Thanks Fans For AEW Dynamite Ratings

Tony Khan has given his traditional post-ratings release appreciation to fans for tuning in to AEW Dynamite. As reported earlier, the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of Dynamite drew a 0.38 demo rating and 993,000 viewers.

Posting to Twitter, Khan wrote:

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam last night! We had a great audience even with huge competition from March Madness on our sister channel, + we’re back tomorrow with Friday Night #AEWRampage immediately after Houston/UAB on TNT @ ballpark 11:30pm!”