wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For AEW Dynamite Ratings
Tony Khan has given his traditional post-ratings release appreciation to fans for tuning in to AEW Dynamite. As reported earlier, the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of Dynamite drew a 0.38 demo rating and 993,000 viewers.
Posting to Twitter, Khan wrote:
“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam last night! We had a great audience even with huge competition from March Madness on our sister channel, + we’re back tomorrow with Friday Night #AEWRampage immediately after Houston/UAB on TNT @ ballpark 11:30pm!”
Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam last night! We had a great audience even with huge competition from March Madness on our sister channel, + we’re back tomorrow with Friday Night #AEWRampage immediately after Houston/UAB on TNT @ ballpark 11:30pm!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Announces Latest Performance Center Class, Including Rok-C, Bianca Carelli, More
- Billy Gunn Weighs In On A Possible New Age Outlaws Reunion in AEW
- Scarlett Bordeaux Again Says She and Killer Kross Will Not Go Back To Impact
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’