wrestling / News
Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari & More Are Officially Free Agents
Several of the WWE talents who were released in June are now officially free agents including Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and more. Nese, Daivari, the Bollywood Boyz, Marina Shafir, and Killian Dain have all taken to social media to announce that they are free of their non-compete clauses following their June 25th release. You can see their posts below:
Today, I'm officially a free agent. I'm looking forward to the future. New promotions, new opportunities, new fans and new goals! Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/RxhMwvSuqw
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) September 23, 2021
Free agency begins now.
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 23, 2021
Officially Bollywood free agents.
Representing 1,4 Billion 🇮🇳, 38 million 🇨🇦, Ready represent worldwide 🌎 pic.twitter.com/iZvd0BTE1W
— Bollywood Boyz 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) September 23, 2021
These can be yours. Click the link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/exJSltMGdU
— Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) September 23, 2021
As of tomorrow I am a free agent
Thanks to everyone for all the support. I cannot wait to get back in the ring & prove myself night after night
I have a few final legal hurdles before I can compete but it will not be long now!
[email protected] pic.twitter.com/p7la8OeNDX
— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) September 23, 2021
