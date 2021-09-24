wrestling / News

Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari & More Are Officially Free Agents

September 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Several of the WWE talents who were released in June are now officially free agents including Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and more. Nese, Daivari, the Bollywood Boyz, Marina Shafir, and Killian Dain have all taken to social media to announce that they are free of their non-compete clauses following their June 25th release. You can see their posts below:

