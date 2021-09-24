Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari & More Are Officially Free Agents

Several of the WWE talents who were released in June are now officially free agents including Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and more. Nese, Daivari, the Bollywood Boyz, Marina Shafir, and Killian Dain have all taken to social media to announce that they are free of their non-compete clauses following their June 25th release. You can see their posts below:

Today, I'm officially a free agent. I'm looking forward to the future. New promotions, new opportunities, new fans and new goals! Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/RxhMwvSuqw — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) September 23, 2021

Free agency begins now. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 23, 2021

Officially Bollywood free agents. Representing 1,4 Billion 🇮🇳, 38 million 🇨🇦, Ready represent worldwide 🌎 pic.twitter.com/iZvd0BTE1W — Bollywood Boyz 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) September 23, 2021

These can be yours. Click the link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/exJSltMGdU — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) September 23, 2021