Tony Schiavone Says An AEW Show In Madison Square Garden Would Be ‘Great’

While he knows it’s very unlikely to happen, Tony Schiavone says an AEW show in Madison Square Garden would be amazing. AEW’s typical special home in the New York City is Arthur Ashe Stadium, which hosts the company’s Grand Slam events. WWE tends to have an exclusive hold on Madison Square Garden, something that Schiavone alluded to when he was asked on What Happened When about the notion of an AEW show there.

“I don’t know if it’d be a dream come true for me,” Schiavone said (per Fightful). “I think it would be great, but I think it’s impossible to get it done. Because of the stranglehold [WWE] has had on MSG.”

WWE has a longstanding relationship with Madison Square Garden and is typically used for their traditional post-Christmas live event along with episodes of Raw and Smackdown.