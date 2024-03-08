Tony Schiavone Confirms Reports That Martha Hart Gave Blessing For Sting-Rafters Spot on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW got the blessing of Martha Hart before a recent episode of Dynamite in which Sting rappelled from the rafters to attack the Young Bucks. Martha is the widow of Owen Hart, who passed away in 1999 after a similar stunt. In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone confirmed that Hart was asked about the entrance and gave her blessing.

He said: “Tony [Tony Khan] did call Martha Hart, I was there when he fucking called her. He told me, ‘Go let Sting, Darby, and the Bucks know that Martha Hart and I have talked and she has given it her blessing.’ I went and told them what the communication was. Would not have done it without first talking to Martha Hart.”