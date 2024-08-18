Tony Schiavone Sees Ireland As Likely Future Location For AEW Show

AEW will have visited a couple places in the UK by the time the week is up, and Tony Schiavone sees Ireland as a likely future site for a show by the company. AEW holds All In in London next weekend with Wednesday’s Dynamite taking place in Cardiff, Wales. Schiavone weighed in on the potential of a show in Ireland down the road on What Happened When?

The AEW announcer said (per Wrestling Inc), “Since we’re in England, and we’re going to be in Wales soon, I would say that in the future there will be a very good chance of that.”

All In will be moving to the US for Dallas in 2025, though Tony Khan has said that he expects AEW to visit the UK again next year and for All In to return to the country in 2026.