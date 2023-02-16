Tony Schiavone on Shared Problem Between AEW & WWE

– During the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed an industry-wide issue with wrestling in WWE and AEW in talents that show up who have nothing to do. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on a problem shared by WWE and AEW, and WCW also had: “WWE has it, we have it in AEW, we had it back in WCW … guys that’ll show up and just go to catering, they’ve nothing to do. I think it’s a problem with sports teams, and I consider us a sports team. I bet you there are problems in the NFL, I bet there are players that think they should be playing and don’t get to play.”

On backstage drama not being as big of an issue it’s made out to be: “There’s always drama in the locker room. … For Dave [Meltzer] to write about it like, ‘oh it’s something new,’ is bullsh*t. It goes on all the time, and therefore I don’t think it’s as big of an issue as Dave made it out to be.”