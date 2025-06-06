Tony Schiavone Weighs In On WWE’s New Slim Jim Sponsorship

On the latest What Happened When with Tony Schiavone episode, the AEW broadcaster discussed the recent WWE announcement that Slim Jim will now be branding the folding tables used in matches and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE’s new Slim Jim table sponsorship: “I think anytime that you are a company, like pro wrestling or any type of company, anytime you can get a sponsor for anything, you’re doing something right.”

On where he sees sponsorship going in the future: “I predict that before it’s all said and done, baseball teams and basketball teams and football teams are going to have sponsors on their jerseys. That has been talked about for quite a while. And I don’t know if the players’ union has been against it or not, or what’s going on. They do it in soccer. But I have a feeling you’re going to see it — they do it in Japan. I have a feeling you’re going to see it in major sports. They’re looking for new streams of revenue to pay second-string shortstops, $35 million a year.”

On Jerry Lynn: “He genuinely is one of the nicest men ever. If you would have said this guy wrestled in ECW, was ECW champion and did some crazy shit, you wouldn’t believe it if you didn’t know him.”

