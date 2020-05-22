wrestling / News
Travel Ban Leaving Mexico Extended Through June 18, Pentagon Jr and Others Affected
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the travel ban preventing people from leaving Mexico has been extended to June 18. This will affect any wrestlers from AAA from entering the US. It also will affect two of AEW’s wrestlers that are living in AEW: Pentagon Jr. and Jack Evans. Pentagon hasn’t been seen on AEW since March. Evans, who mostly competes on AEW Dark, has likewise been gone since March.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Explains Breakup With John Cena, She Didn’t Want to Force Him to Become a Father, Says a Cena Sex Story Got Taken Out of Her Book
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It
- Tyson Kidd Tried To Get Cleared For a Royal Rumble Appearance In The Past
- Updates On Britt Baker, Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson After AEW Dynamite