wrestling / News

Travel Ban Leaving Mexico Extended Through June 18, Pentagon Jr and Others Affected

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pentagon Jr AEW Fyter Fest

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the travel ban preventing people from leaving Mexico has been extended to June 18. This will affect any wrestlers from AAA from entering the US. It also will affect two of AEW’s wrestlers that are living in AEW: Pentagon Jr. and Jack Evans. Pentagon hasn’t been seen on AEW since March. Evans, who mostly competes on AEW Dark, has likewise been gone since March.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pentagon Jr, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading