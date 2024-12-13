Trevor Lee On Learning From Shane Helms, Helping Out With WrestleMania 40 US Title Match

Trevor Lee got a chance to work with Shane Helms in the latter’s WWE producing work, and he recently talked about learning from Helms and more. The former Cameron Grimes spoke with Fightful and during the conversation he talked about his relationship with Helms and helping him with some matches, including the US Championship match at WrestleMania 40. You can see highlights below:

On his history and relationship with Helms: “It was absolutely incredible. Shane has done so much for my career. TNA, when I first got to work with him, that’s where he started to really become a producer. That was this first shot being a producer was in TNA at that time as well. So it was cool. Like I said, at the time I was very poor and he would get a free hotel room and he would let me stay with him because it would save all the money that we could and then I would get to hang out with them and get to hear those stories and get to hear his knowledge. So then to be able to meet back up in WWE was so cool because he didn’t stop lending that hand. The last thing that I did in WWE to me, that was the absolute coolest, was Shane was actually Logan Paul’s handler. So when he would go to help him—Shane’s not taking bumps anymore, he’ll talk his trash, but he ain’t taking the bumps anymore. So when he needed a guy to be that bump, he requested me to do that.”

On helping Helms out with the WrestleMania 40 match: “I got to be a part of that learning process, that producing process of watching him call those matches, those big Logan Paul matches. The last match that I got to be a part of was the Logan Paul / Kevin Owens / Randy Orton match at WrestleMania. So to be able to sit there and shadow legends like that and call a match for WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year. It’s incredible, right? So that was very cool being able to sit in Gorilla while that match is going on and hear spots that I got to help with, get the reactions that we thought they would get on that stage. It was very cool. So it was a very big high and then two weeks later, I get the call that they’re releasing me. So I have a lot of energy that I want to show that I can use.”