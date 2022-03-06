Trey Miguel Retains X Division Title At Impact Wrestling Sacrifice (Pics, Video)

Trey Miguel is still the Impact Wrestling X Division Champion after defeating Jake Something at Sacrifice tonight. The match went back and forth, but Miguel was eventually able to hit a Meteora off the top to win.

Miguel has been the X Division Champion for 133 days after winning it back at Bound for Glory on October 23, 2021. He defeated El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin in a tournament final to win the vacant title.

