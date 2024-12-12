Trick Williams On Earning Respect As NXT Champion, Recalls Getting Advice From Tommaso Ciampa

Trick Williams knows it’s important to carry the NXT Championship with respect and cites Tomasso Ciampa as an example to follow. Williams appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation he spoke about the importance of carrying the title the right way and how he wants to be someone who does the right the right thing by NXT.

“Look at the greats that came in before me,” Williams said (h/t to Fightful). “There is a rapport that came with this title. It meant something. People were treated with respect. I have to look at myself and be real. Do I carry this title the way it should be carried? When Tommaso Ciampa walked around, we respected Tommaso Ciampa. He held it with pride. I said, ‘That’s the NXT Champion right there.'”

He continued, “Before I knew everything I knew about the business, when I was out of line, Ciampa, when he was the champion, he pulled me to the side and told me the right way to handle business. I respected him as champion. I want to do the same thing for everybody else that comes behind me. I want to hold this the way I need to. I need to be that person that tells you what is right and wrong, and when it comes to representing this brand.”

Williams defeated Ridge Holland to retain the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline, and will next defend the title against Eddy Thorpe on next week’s show.