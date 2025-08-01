– As previously reported, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque attended the White House for President Donald Trump, reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools, and also expanding the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Triple H wrote on his White House visit:

“Honored doesn’t begin to describe what this opportunity means. Physical fitness has been a part of my life from a young age and has created the path to support myself and family beyond my wildest dreams. The President’s Council on Physical Fitness is a vehicle to get young people active and healthy. Incredibly thankful for the trust reposed in all of the council members by the @realDonaldTrump, @JDVance, and @RobertKennedyJr.”

The fitness test began under former President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. It was later discontinued in 2012 under President Barack Obama, who replaced it with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, which acted as a comprehensive school-based program to promote living an active and healthy lifestyle. Triple H was named as part of Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition.

When Triple H spoke at the event, he thanked President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He noted, “I appreciate all that everybody is doing for the health and wellness of the entire country. For me, since I was 14, this has been such an important part of my life: health, fitness, sports, nutrition; all of it. I think learning that at a young age sets you up for success in life, and without it, you’re in a lesser place for it.” He continued, “So, I look forward to the opportunity to do this. I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy, help get them engaged in sports, and let them learn what it takes to be successful in life. So, thank you very much for the honor. Thank you.”

Additionally, the White House revealed a video of Triple H making a WWE-style entrance at the event with his “The Game” entrance music by Motorhead. You can view that clip below:

