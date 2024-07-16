– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW and ROH wrestler Trish Adora discussed how she sometimes suffers from impostor syndrome. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trish Adora on signing with ROH: “Everything happened at the right time. It was being offered to me and it was being presented to me in a way that I felt like I could shine the best. They had an amazing women’s division, and they still do of course, just being a part of that, being a woman of honor, it’s a nice little chip on my shoulder, or a nice little feather in my cap I should say.”

On feeling a bit of impostor syndrome: “They gave me my first chance at a time where I was having a little bit of … kind of a bit of imposter syndrome I’ll be honest. They just put me in a good position and just making sure I was surrounded by good people and had amazing people to wrestle. It’s all I could ask for honestly.”

Trish Adora wrestled on AEW Collision earlier this month, losing to Women’s World Champion Toni Storm in a non-title bout.