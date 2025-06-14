wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Reportedly Appearing on Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
– WrestleVotes reports that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Next week’s show is being held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. With WWE Evolution 2025 coming up, the rumor would suggest that WWE might have something in mind for the wrestling legend at the upcoming premium live event.
WWE has not yet announced Stratus for the event. As noted, John Cena will face Ron Killings in a non-title bout next week. Also, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will continue.
