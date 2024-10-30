Tucker Knight Reportedly Retires From Pro Wrestling

– Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Chris Featherstone reports that after speaking with former WWE Superstar Tucker Knight, of the tag team Heavy Machinery, Knight revealed that he’s retired from professional wrestling and isn’t planning to return.

Fightful reports that Tucker Knight is also a high school wrestling coach and is focusing on raising his two kids. He was released by WWE in April 2021.