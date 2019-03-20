wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyler Breeze Says He Only Wrestles at Axxess, Full Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins WrestleMania Match

March 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze joked about his WWE status earlier today on Twitter. He wrote, “I wrestle strictly at Axxess.” You can check out that tweet he wrote in response to a fan below.

– WWE released a full WrestleMania 31 match video featuring Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31. You can check out the full match video below.

