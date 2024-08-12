Update On Creative Plans for AJ Styles And Possible Return

It was reported last week that AJ Styles was set to return to Smackdown at last Friday’s episode of Smackdown, however that never happened. PWInsider reports that he was not in attendance for the show. He is still planned to return to WWE TV ahead of Bash in Berlin on August 31.

The reason Styles didn’t appear last Friday was that the creative plans were locked in and it was decided that wasn’t the right time. The final decision was made on Wednesday or Thursday. He will, however, be back soon.