Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s Status Amid Injury Recovery

Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action for a year and a half now due to injury, and a new report has an update on his status. O’Reilly has been away from the ring since June of 2022 and underwent neck fusion surgery in September of that year. Since then, he’s been dealing with a post-surgical issue and there have been no signs of his return up to this point.

According to Fightful Select however, that could be changing. According to the site, O’Reilly has been backstage recently and is looking as if he could make a return to programming. O’Reilly had not been factored into AEW plans for the past year-plus due to his injuries. To be clear, there is still no timetable currently for his return.

O’Reilly and Cole recently posted to social media on the seventh anniversary of their World Championship match at ROH Final Battle 2016 and O’Reilly said that he couldn’t wait to “make magic… again someday sooner than later” with Cole in the ring.