wrestling / News
Update on Audio Issues From Last Night's AEW Dynamite
December 5, 2019
There were complaints last night during AEW Dynamite about audio issues during the broadcast, particularly during the first match. Some said the crowd sounded muted, while others said the sound was off in general. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that this seemed to only apply to the TNT feed. According to listeners, the audio was fine on both FITE TV and TSN in Canada.
