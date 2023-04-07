wrestling / News

Update On Original Plan For Wrestlemania 39 Main Event

April 7, 2023
Roman Reigns shocked many fans last weekend at Wrestlemania when he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was reported earlier this week that the plan was set to Reigns weeks ago with several people aware of it.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Reigns defeating Rhodes was “always” the plan. It was noted that the plan was kept secret and almost no one was told ahead of time.

