wrestling / News
Update On Original Plan For Wrestlemania 39 Main Event
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
Roman Reigns shocked many fans last weekend at Wrestlemania when he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was reported earlier this week that the plan was set to Reigns weeks ago with several people aware of it.
However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Reigns defeating Rhodes was “always” the plan. It was noted that the plan was kept secret and almost no one was told ahead of time.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Walking Out Before WrestleMania 31, Working With Roman Reigns Then
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Having Cody Rhodes Lose at WrestleMania Was ‘The Worst Possible Ending’
- Vickie Guerrero’s Daughter Accuses Stepfather of Sexual Assault, Vickie Responds and Attacks Her
- Ric Flair On Going Back to WCW In Early 90s, Says He Wishes He Didn’t