wrestling / News
Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 39
It was previously reported that there were plans for a women’s tag team title match at Wrestlemania 39, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler facing Damage CTRL. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is no longer the case, as the decision was recently made to drop the match.
It’s possible that Rousey’s fractured arm was the reason, as the team wouldn’t have been around to build to the title match. The belief is that they did not want to include a title match right now if they couldn’t build to it effectively.
Rousey is still set to appear on the show, and it’s believed that she and Baszler will be added to the four-team women’s tag team match. The only announced team so far is Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan. Other names rumored include Natalya & Shotzi and Carmella & Chelsea Green.
