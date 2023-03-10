WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Still Planned For Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, there will be a six-woman tag team match at Wrestlemania with Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch. This would seem to mean that there will be no women’s tag team title match at Wrestlemania, as Lita and Lynch are the champions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a tag title match will still happen at the event, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler still expected to challenge.

Both matches are currently scheduled for the events with the tag champions working both nights. The only reason it might not happen is if Rousey isn’t able to compete. She suffered a legitimate injury in her arm, which is believed to be a hairline fracture. She aggravate the injury in training and WWE decided to keep her out of action for a little bit.

As of the middle of this week, it’s believed that she would be able to compete.