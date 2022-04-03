UPDATED: Status Of Rick Boogs Following Injury At Wrestlemania

UPDATE: WWE confirmed during Wrestlemania that Rick Boogs suffered a torn quad patella and will need surgery. It was noted by Michael Cole that Boogs will have that surgery in a couple of days.

Original: As we previously reported, Rick Boogs suffered an injury at Wrestlemania after he attempted to lift both Usos and his knee gave out. He never returned to the match and was eventually carried to the back.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted that the latest word is that Boogs suffered a possible patella tendon.