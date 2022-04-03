wrestling / News
UPDATED: Status Of Rick Boogs Following Injury At Wrestlemania
April 2, 2022 | Posted by
UPDATE: WWE confirmed during Wrestlemania that Rick Boogs suffered a torn quad patella and will need surgery. It was noted by Michael Cole that Boogs will have that surgery in a couple of days.
Original: As we previously reported, Rick Boogs suffered an injury at Wrestlemania after he attempted to lift both Usos and his knee gave out. He never returned to the match and was eventually carried to the back.
In an update, Dave Meltzer noted that the latest word is that Boogs suffered a possible patella tendon.
Update on Boogs is possibly torn patella tendon.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Noelle Foley Is Surprised The Undertaker Didn’t Mention Her Father During WWE HOF Speech
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns
- Highlights From WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: Undertaker, Vader, Steiners, More
- Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting