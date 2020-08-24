Update On The Status of Anthony Ogogo In AEW

The last update we had about future AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo was back in February when the former Olympian training for his eventual AEW debut. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Ogogo is still training, but it’s unknown if he returned to the UK when other AEW signings did.

Ogogo, like the recently released Sadie Gibbs, was signed as a developmental project. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall are reportedly the ones who have been training him. As for when he might finally appear, it was noted that AEW has had some ideas for him, but they want him to be ready when he makes his debut.