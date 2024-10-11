Update on The Rock’s Current Status For Wrestlemania 41

The Rock has been teasing a one on one match with Cody Rhodes for months, with the rumor that the two will fight at Wrestlemania 41. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, The Rock is not scheduled to appear at the event. It was noted that he could change his mind as he does what he wants, just as it has in the past.

Some backstage with “old school mentalities” felt that it wasn’t right for the Rock to show up at Bad Blood and take the attention away from everyone else if it’s “not building to a match.” One source noted that Rock will not be doing Mania and has already told WWE he wouldn’t be part of the event. A specific reason was not given, althoguh different reasons were given to different people. The source blamed Rock’s schedule, noting that it “got too heavy” so he couldn’t commit to the full training camp and preparation he usually does before his matches. Rock not having enough time to train is why the match with Roman Reigns didn’t happen at Wrestlemania 39.

If The Rock does change his mind, he will likely have until just before Royal Rumble to do so. Doing so after would “throw everything into chaos”. The only way Rock would get any pushback for what he wants to do is if he decided he wanted to win the WWE title. Finally, it was noted that a talent that would be involved in the program indicated they didn’t know anything, but only Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, Bruce Prichard would know, with possibly Reigns, Rhodes and Paul Heyman.