Latest Update On When Giulia Will Make Her NXT Debut

Fightful Select reports that Giulia is not expected to be at NXT Heatwave this weekend due to her obligations with Marigold. However, she is expected to debut on the brand very soon. NXT and Marigold sources both stated that she is also currently not expected to make a video appearance at Heatwave or anything like that at this time.

It is believed that Giulia will feature on the next NXT PLE, which could happen as soon as Summerslam weekend. WWE want to get her on TV “as soon as possible” but know she has commitments to Marigold. She is also not currently cleared due to her wrist injury, but it is believed she will be by the time she has a match with Sareee next weekend. It’s believed that “everything is on the table” for how she could debut in NXT. The belief is that she will challenge for the NXT women’s title but that’s not a lock.

Giulia signed with WWE during Wrestlemania weekend.