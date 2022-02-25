Updated AEW Ticket Sales For Upcoming Events, Sales Down Overall

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW ticket sales, including next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville. It was noted that ticket sales have not been as strong as usual other than Revolution (which is almost sold out) and an upcoming show in Boston.

Next week’s Dynamite in Jacksonville has 1,337 tickets out so far.

Rampage on March 4 in Orlando has 2,687 tickets out.

Dynamite in Estero, FL on March 9 has 1,786 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Antonio on March 16 has 4,734 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX has 3,125 tickets out. This is much lower than they’ve had before at this location with this much time before the show.

Dynamite in Columbia, SC on March 30 has 2,390 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on April 6 has 4,793 tickets out. It’s only 500 away from selling out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on April 13 has 2,409 tickets out.

Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on May 11 has 3,906 tickets out.