WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 39 following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd in Inglewood, California and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

* Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Logan Paul also challenged Seth Rollins to a match at WrestleMania on tonight’s show and Finn Balor challenged Edge to a match at the show last week, but those have yet to be officially announced.